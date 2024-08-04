Reviewing HWH International (NASDAQ:HWH) and Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM)

Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) and HWH International (NASDAQ:HWH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Cosmos Health has a beta of 5.78, meaning that its stock price is 478% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HWH International has a beta of -1.47, meaning that its stock price is 247% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cosmos Health and HWH International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cosmos Health N/A N/A N/A HWH International N/A -27.08% -9.92%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cosmos Health 0 0 1 0 3.00 HWH International 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cosmos Health and HWH International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cosmos Health and HWH International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cosmos Health $50.35 million 0.38 -$13.83 million N/A N/A HWH International N/A N/A $550,000.00 N/A N/A

HWH International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cosmos Health.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.6% of Cosmos Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of HWH International shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of Cosmos Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 61.5% of HWH International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cosmos Health beats HWH International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cosmos Health

Cosmos Health Inc. provides proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, over-the-counter medications, cosmetics, nursery, health care and baby products, and medical devices. Its nutraceutical product portfolio includes Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation. The company serves wholesale pharmaceutical distributors and independent retail pharmacies. It operates in Greece, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, Denmark, Croatia, and Cyprus. Cosmos Health Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About HWH International

HWH International Inc. operates a marketplace to provide products and services for health, wealth, and happiness. The company operates through HWH Marketplace, Hapi Cafés, Hapi Travel, and Hapi Wealth Builder segments. The HWH Marketplace segment provides products manufactured by its affiliate companies at a discounted price to its members. The Hapi Cafés segment operates Hapi Cafe branded outlets in Asia, including Singapore, Republic of China (Taiwan), Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and South Korea. The Hapi Travel segment offers vacation packages, hotels, cruises, and other travel products for HWH members. The Hapi Wealth Builder segment focuses on exploring the options of providing services to its members through financial educational materials. The company is based in Bethesda, Maryland. HWH International Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Alset International Limited.

