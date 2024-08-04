Research Analysts’ New Coverage for August 4th (AEZS, AWX, BGCP, BLPH, CALA, CBFV, CIDM, CLMT, CS, CVR)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Sunday, August 4th:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

