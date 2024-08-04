Research Analysts’ New Coverage for August 4th (AEZS, AWX, BGCP, BLPH, CALA, CBFV, CIDM, CLMT, CS, CVR)

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2024

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Sunday, August 4th:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BGC Group (NASDAQ:BGCP). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

