Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.21-4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.19. Regency Centers also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.210-4.250 EPS.

Regency Centers Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of REG traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,996,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.30. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $56.29 and a 12-month high of $71.30.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Regency Centers from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on REG

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.