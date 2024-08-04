Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,410 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.06% of Regency Centers worth $6,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth $1,140,242,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 16.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,565,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,906 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 10.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,048,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,995,000 after purchasing an additional 873,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Regency Centers by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,889,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,520,000 after purchasing an additional 830,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 987,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,768,000 after purchasing an additional 395,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on REG shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.64.

Shares of NASDAQ REG traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.29. 1,996,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.94 and its 200 day moving average is $61.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.21. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $56.29 and a one year high of $71.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 130.73%.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

