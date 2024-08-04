Realty Income (O) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Realty Income has set its FY24 guidance at $4.13-4.21 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 4.130-4.210 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Realty Income to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE O opened at $59.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $60.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.41 and a 200-day moving average of $53.77. The company has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 292.59%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Realty Income

About Realty Income

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.