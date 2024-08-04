Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 509,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,885 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $27,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Realty Income by 65.7% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:O traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $59.32. 8,459,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,528,689. The stock has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.41 and a 200-day moving average of $53.77. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $60.25.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 292.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on O. UBS Group upped their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.88.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

