Raymond James Raises Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target to C$14.25

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$14.25 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ FY2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. CIBC raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$13.97.

Shares of TSE:SES opened at C$11.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.29. The firm has a market cap of C$3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$6.70 and a 52-week high of C$12.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch purchased 106,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.66 per share, with a total value of C$1,243,189.20. In other news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch bought 106,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.66 per share, with a total value of C$1,243,189.20. Also, Director Rene Amirault sold 43,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.95, for a total value of C$515,343.75. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 323,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,752,369. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

