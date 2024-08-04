Raymond James Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.14 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.13. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$37.96 and a twelve month high of C$49.75.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$5.32. The company had revenue of C$145.20 million for the quarter.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust



Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

