Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Releases Earnings Results

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $86.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.67 million. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

Ranpak Trading Down 8.6 %

Ranpak stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.76. 718,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,067. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.26. Ranpak has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $9.04. The firm has a market cap of $644.03 million, a PE ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ranpak from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ranpak in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Insider Activity at Ranpak

In related news, Director Michael Anthony Jones sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $100,156.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,246.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

