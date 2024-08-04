QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -2.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -$2.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.7 billion.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.60.

QDEL traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $42.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,681,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.81. QuidelOrtho has a 52-week low of $29.74 and a 52-week high of $84.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.07.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.51 million. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 65.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that QuidelOrtho will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QuidelOrtho news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 164,877 shares of QuidelOrtho stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $6,448,339.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,128,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,025,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,895,740 shares of company stock valued at $67,672,787. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

