QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Major Shareholder Sells $6,448,339.47 in Stock

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 164,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $6,448,339.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,128,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,025,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 29th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 158,090 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $6,141,796.50.

On Friday, July 26th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 103,926 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $4,058,310.30.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 214,732 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $8,368,106.04.

On Monday, July 22nd, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 135,241 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $4,775,359.71.

On Friday, July 19th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 65,636 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $2,239,500.32.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 69,637 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $2,424,063.97.

On Monday, July 15th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 93,187 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $2,954,027.90.

On Friday, July 12th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 57,253 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,852,134.55.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 24,390 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $733,895.10.

On Monday, July 8th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 59,973 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $1,822,579.47.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $42.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.87 and its 200 day moving average is $45.05. QuidelOrtho Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.74 and a fifty-two week high of $84.79.

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.51 million. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 65.60%. QuidelOrtho’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 907.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 27.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

