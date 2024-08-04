Quantum (QUA) Price Down 0% Over Last Week

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 4th. Quantum has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $3.46 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quantum has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00010336 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,426.84 or 1.00000438 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00008092 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007839 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011558 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Quantum

QUA is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

