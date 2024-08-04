Quantfury Token Price Hits $5.50 on Top Exchanges (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Quantfury Token has a market cap of $54.97 million and approximately $15,712.48 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One Quantfury Token token can currently be bought for $5.50 or 0.00009318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Quantfury Token Profile

Quantfury Token’s genesis date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com. The official message board for Quantfury Token is medium.com/@quantfury.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 5.55060052 USD and is down -0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $4,399.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

