Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Raised by Analyst

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Pharming Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pharming Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Pharming Group’s FY2027 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Shares of PHAR opened at $7.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $491.77 million, a PE ratio of -45.31 and a beta of 0.15. Pharming Group has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $16.71.

Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 5.75% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $74.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

