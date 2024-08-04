Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Boosted by Sidoti Csr

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PC Connection in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 1st. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for PC Connection’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for PC Connection’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $632.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.19 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com cut PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

CNXN stock opened at $72.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.51. PC Connection has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $76.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of PC Connection by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in PC Connection by 6.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in PC Connection by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. 42.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PC Connection news, Director Barbara Duckett sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,746.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.82%.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

