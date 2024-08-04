Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Gartner, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:IT)

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gartner in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.51. The consensus estimate for Gartner’s current full-year earnings is $11.58 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Gartner’s FY2024 earnings at $11.31 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.00.

IT opened at $479.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Gartner has a 12 month low of $323.61 and a 12 month high of $509.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $449.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.15.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 142.05%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total value of $200,241.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,558.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total transaction of $268,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,090,098.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total transaction of $200,241.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at $893,558.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,126 shares of company stock valued at $16,937,420. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $388,781,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Gartner by 830.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 514,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $231,974,000 after purchasing an additional 458,963 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,897,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $852,014,000 after purchasing an additional 341,911 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Gartner by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,852,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $835,826,000 after purchasing an additional 198,274 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 920,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $415,344,000 after purchasing an additional 143,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

