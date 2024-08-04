Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Issued By Roth Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of AXIS Capital in a report released on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.28 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.43. The consensus estimate for AXIS Capital’s current full-year earnings is $10.35 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for AXIS Capital’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.88 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.43.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

AXS opened at $73.54 on Friday. AXIS Capital has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $78.74. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.50 and its 200 day moving average is $65.87.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.41. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Insider Activity at AXIS Capital

In related news, Director W Marston Becker acquired 3,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.58 per share, with a total value of $201,404.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,842.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael Millegan bought 1,400 shares of AXIS Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.49 per share, with a total value of $100,086.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,553.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Marston Becker purchased 3,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.58 per share, with a total value of $201,404.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,842.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,425 shares of company stock valued at $444,351. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AXIS Capital

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 55.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Featured Stories

