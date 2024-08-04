PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Trading 0.2% Higher

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.37 and last traded at $15.70. 33,223 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 70,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.67.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.29.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers savings accounts; motorcycle financing and vehicle, housing, and personal loans; mutual funds and bonds; insurance, including property, life, accident, auto, health, education, retirement, travel, and heritage protection; electronic money services; credit cards; business collection services; and eBanking, remittance, and customer services.

