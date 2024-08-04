Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.04), reports. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 billion.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 10.0 %

PRU stock opened at $110.26 on Friday. Prudential Financial has a one year low of $87.95 and a one year high of $128.52. The stock has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 88.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PRU. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $15,425,008.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,083 shares in the company, valued at $23,960,981.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $604,933.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,472.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $15,425,008.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,960,981.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Prudential Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRU. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

