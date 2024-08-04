ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYU) Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYU – Get Free Report) were down 6.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.68 and last traded at $21.17. Approximately 2,667 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 2,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.62.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.89.

About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF

The ProShares Ultra Cloud Computing (SKYU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a modified-equally-weighted index of US companies in the cloud computing industry. SKYU was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

