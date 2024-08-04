Prom (PROM) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.26 Million

Prom (PROM) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. In the last seven days, Prom has traded down 21.6% against the dollar. Prom has a total market capitalization of $100.87 million and $1.26 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can now be purchased for about $5.53 or 0.00009107 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00009827 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,669.08 or 0.99965646 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00008234 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007563 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011716 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00059708 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.72210918 USD and is down -2.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $1,682,159.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

