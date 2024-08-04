Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 491,484 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,256 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 1.14% of Progress Software worth $25,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Progress Software by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 993.5% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 225,100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Yufan Stephanie Wang sold 779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $39,471.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progress Software news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 9,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $557,616.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,467.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Yufan Stephanie Wang sold 779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $39,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,640 shares of company stock worth $2,540,377. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Progress Software from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progress Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.29.

Progress Software Stock Performance

PRGS traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $56.57. The company had a trading volume of 353,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,689. Progress Software Co. has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $62.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.30.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. Progress Software had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The business had revenue of $175.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.68%.

Progress Software Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

