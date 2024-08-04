PRA Group (PRAA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $255.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.37 million. PRA Group had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PRA Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
PRA Group Stock Performance
PRA Group stock opened at $23.61 on Friday. PRA Group has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $31.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.05 million, a PE ratio of -43.72 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.43.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Report on PRA Group
About PRA Group
PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PRA Group
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/29 – 8/2
Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.