PRA Group (PRAA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company's conference call can do so using this link.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $255.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.37 million. PRA Group had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PRA Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PRA Group Stock Performance

PRA Group stock opened at $23.61 on Friday. PRA Group has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $31.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.05 million, a PE ratio of -43.72 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered PRA Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of PRA Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

