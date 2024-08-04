Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) Trading Down 39% Over Last Week

Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. Popcat (SOL) has a market cap of $473.21 million and approximately $54.53 million worth of Popcat (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Popcat (SOL) token can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000797 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Popcat (SOL) has traded 39% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Popcat (SOL)

Popcat (SOL) was first traded on December 12th, 2023. Popcat (SOL)’s total supply is 979,973,221 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,973,220 tokens. Popcat (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @popcatsolana. The official website for Popcat (SOL) is www.popcatsolana.xyz.

Popcat (SOL) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Popcat (SOL) has a current supply of 979,973,220.96 with 979,973,184.6 in circulation. The last known price of Popcat (SOL) is 0.54849004 USD and is down -19.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 156 active market(s) with $90,691,355.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.popcatsolana.xyz/.”

