Ponke Price Hits $0.36 (PONKE)

Ponke (PONKE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Ponke token can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000595 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ponke has traded down 35.9% against the dollar. Ponke has a market cap of $168.20 million and approximately $29.78 million worth of Ponke was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ponke Profile

Ponke was first traded on December 22nd, 2023. Ponke’s total supply is 555,544,226 tokens and its circulating supply is 466,863,331 tokens. The official website for Ponke is www.ponke.xyz. Ponke’s official Twitter account is @ponkesol.

Ponke Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ponke (PONKE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Ponke has a current supply of 555,544,226. The last known price of Ponke is 0.37064404 USD and is down -20.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $26,268,570.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ponke.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ponke directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ponke should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ponke using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

