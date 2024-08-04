Pollux Coin (POX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $70,487.92

Pollux Coin (POX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. During the last week, Pollux Coin has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar. One Pollux Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000532 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pollux Coin has a total market cap of $12.45 million and approximately $70,487.92 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pollux Coin Coin Profile

Pollux Coin was first traded on June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 39,758,048 coins and its circulating supply is 39,758,150 coins. The official message board for Pollux Coin is medium.com/@polluxchainofficial. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pollux Coin’s official website is polluxcoin.info.

Pollux Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 39,754,475.048126 with 33,176,887 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.30446012 USD and is down -1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $51,988.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pollux Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pollux Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pollux Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

