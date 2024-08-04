PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) PT Raised to $142.00 at JMP Securities

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $120.00 to $142.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and set a $128.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.80.

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $122.58 on Wednesday. PJT Partners has a 12-month low of $71.47 and a 12-month high of $136.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.91.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.49. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PJT Partners will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.55%.

In related news, Director Emily K. Rafferty sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total transaction of $221,819.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,369.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the fourth quarter worth $1,397,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 6,245.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 366.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

