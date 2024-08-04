PJT Partners Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PJT Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for PJT Partners’ current full-year earnings is $4.35 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PJT. JMP Securities lifted their target price on PJT Partners from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on PJT Partners from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.80.

PJT opened at $122.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.91. PJT Partners has a one year low of $71.47 and a one year high of $136.90.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.49. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in PJT Partners by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Emily K. Rafferty sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total value of $221,819.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,369.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.55%.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

