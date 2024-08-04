Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Pinterest from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Pinterest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.71.

PINS stock opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.39. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $23.59 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $853.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,343,826.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,040.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $168,795.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 189,470 shares in the company, valued at $8,317,733. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,343,826.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,040.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,250 shares of company stock worth $2,191,304. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 62,117 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 396.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 19,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $926,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

