PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Trading 1.3% Higher

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $56.52 and last traded at $56.47. Approximately 178,994 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 162,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.74.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.52.

Get PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTPZ. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $5,668,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $631,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 8.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period.

About PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.