Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,777 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 4,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 14,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3,084.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSX. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.23.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX stock traded down $7.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,078,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,396. The company has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.34. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $107.41 and a 12-month high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.97 and a 200-day moving average of $145.84.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

