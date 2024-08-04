PGGM Investments Takes Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

PGGM Investments bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on USB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $42.35 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $45.88. The stock has a market cap of $66.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.10 and its 200-day moving average is $41.59.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

