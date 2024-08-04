PGGM Investments Sells 6,192 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

PGGM Investments decreased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,192 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter valued at about $6,997,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 117.5% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 17,062 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 5.1% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 17,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 105,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

TAP opened at $52.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $49.19 and a 12 month high of $69.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.89.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.20%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TAP. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.29.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

