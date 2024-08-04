PGGM Investments Purchases Shares of 3,924 Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,924 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,950,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,665,000 after purchasing an additional 140,791 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $179,739,000. Kodai Capital Management LP raised its stake in Twilio by 70.0% during the first quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 1,849,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,098,000 after buying an additional 761,356 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Twilio by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,385,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,131,000 after buying an additional 217,796 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,255,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,261,000 after acquiring an additional 43,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Twilio from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Macquarie dropped their price target on Twilio from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.27.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $62.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of -15.68, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.86. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.86 and a twelve month high of $78.16.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 24,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $1,405,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,745,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $46,133.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,963,174.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 24,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $1,405,449.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,745,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,967 shares of company stock worth $3,796,221. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Recommended Stories

