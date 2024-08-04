PGGM Investments Purchases New Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,547,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,773,000 after purchasing an additional 632,398 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. BOKF NA raised its position in Crown Castle by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 931,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at $4,425,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $115.21 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $119.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.76.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 195.63%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCI. Barclays lifted their price objective on Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus downgraded Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.20.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $1,128,784.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,792,172.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

