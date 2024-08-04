PGGM Investments Invests $442,000 in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,015 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,130,000. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 12.8% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 6,466 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 37,844.4% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,830 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 12.6% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 24,233 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 13,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Ross Stores from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.06.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROST opened at $140.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.35 and a 52-week high of $153.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $130,206.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $134,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

