PGGM Investments Invests $175,000 in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Entergy by 2,172.7% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 40.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 134.3% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,465.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Entergy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.50 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Entergy from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.12.

Entergy Stock Down 0.0 %

ETR stock opened at $120.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $87.10 and a 12 month high of $123.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

