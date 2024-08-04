PGGM Investments Increases Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,697,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 302,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,288,000 after buying an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 79,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,856,000 after buying an additional 9,330 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.29.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

NYSE AVB opened at $210.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.45 and a fifty-two week high of $218.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.36 and a 200-day moving average of $190.30. The stock has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.96.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $726.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.49 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 29.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 101.19%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

