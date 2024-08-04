PGGM Investments Has $442,000 Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

PGGM Investments reduced its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,682 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $31,000. Tobam lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.88.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 3.4 %

EMR opened at $109.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.88. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $119.53. The stock has a market cap of $62.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

