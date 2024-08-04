PGGM Investments Acquires New Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,936,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $842,283,000 after buying an additional 1,689,053 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,030,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $719,526,000 after acquiring an additional 49,712 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 220.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,600,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $346,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914,301 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,374,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $336,908,000 after purchasing an additional 826,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,467,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,879,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Willie Cw Chiang bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.90 per share, for a total transaction of $439,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,879,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DAL. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

NYSE DAL opened at $39.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $53.86. The company has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.88.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.45 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

