Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Posts Earnings Results

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Perrigo updated its FY24 guidance to $2.50-2.65 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.500-2.650 EPS.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $27.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -394.00 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,571.43%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Perrigo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

In related news, EVP Svend Andersen bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,698.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

