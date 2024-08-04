PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Raised by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in PepsiCo by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,764,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,499,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Granite Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $5,944,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 230,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.04. 6,856,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,787,874. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.15 and its 200 day moving average is $170.13. The stock has a market cap of $244.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $189.22.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PEP

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.