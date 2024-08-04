PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PEPG. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of PepGen in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of PepGen in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEPG opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.13. PepGen has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30. The firm has a market cap of $318.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.74.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts predict that PepGen will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Niels Svenstrup sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $134,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Niels Svenstrup sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $134,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michelle L. Mellion sold 7,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $136,732.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,182 shares of company stock valued at $844,269 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEPG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PepGen by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 850,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,502,000 after buying an additional 344,266 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PepGen in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in PepGen by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,166,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,225,000 after buying an additional 178,438 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in PepGen in the 1st quarter worth about $2,940,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in PepGen by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,689,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,136,000 after buying an additional 2,557,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients.

