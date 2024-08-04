Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.42.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $12.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,860,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,917. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.84.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.42). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $397.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -3.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.67 per share, with a total value of $232,390.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,208,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,517,242.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.67 per share, with a total value of $232,390.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,208,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,517,242.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $46,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,072.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEB. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 707.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

