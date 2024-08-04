PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.39 EPS

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.39), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS.

PBF Energy Price Performance

PBF stock traded down $3.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,856,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,501. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.02. PBF Energy has a 1-year low of $36.13 and a 1-year high of $62.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.54.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.30.

Insider Activity at PBF Energy

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.65 per share, with a total value of $1,658,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16,042,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,237,577.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,091,100 shares of company stock valued at $93,004,617. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

