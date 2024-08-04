Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $357.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Paylocity updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Paylocity Price Performance

Shares of Paylocity stock traded up $9.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.09. 1,074,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,055. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $129.94 and a 1-year high of $217.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Insider Activity at Paylocity

In related news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $7,054,384.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,745,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,979,738.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $196,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,074 shares in the company, valued at $4,352,224.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $7,054,384.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,745,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,979,738.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,173 shares of company stock worth $7,296,388 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $178.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $194.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PCTY

Paylocity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.