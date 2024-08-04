Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 74.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,056 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $11,901,732.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 437,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,287,448.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,454,755.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $11,901,732.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 437,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,287,448.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,438 shares of company stock worth $18,185,292. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.46.

View Our Latest Research Report on Paychex

Paychex Stock Up 0.6 %

PAYX stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.28. 2,415,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,847. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.27 and a 12-month high of $129.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 83.94%.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.