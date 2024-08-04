Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Takes Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steph & Co. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 57.4% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,034.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,034.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,857 in the last three months. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCHP. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.15.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MCHP

Microchip Technology Stock Down 10.6 %

Shares of MCHP traded down $8.94 on Friday, hitting $75.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,482,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,510,382. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.42. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $100.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.54.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.454 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 52.16%.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.