Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Takes $66,000 Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AFL. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL traded down $2.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.24. 3,471,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,218,089. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $72.78 and a 52-week high of $104.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.78 and a 200-day moving average of $85.72.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 22.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AFL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.08.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

