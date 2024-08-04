Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Makes New $42,000 Investment in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Carrier Global by 280.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,098,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,727,000 after acquiring an additional 17,021,768 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $444,487,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 84,827,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,001,000 after buying an additional 3,763,666 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Carrier Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 92,829,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,084,000 after buying an additional 2,961,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $92,651,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARR stock traded down $2.07 on Friday, hitting $63.99. 3,556,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,753,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.27. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $70.09.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Carrier Global from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.77.

In other Carrier Global news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,560,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

